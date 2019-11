KUALA KANGSAR: Two Perak executive councillors (exco) were made ‘Datuk’ after being conferred the Darjah Dato’ Paduka Mahkota Perak (DPMP) in conjunction with the 63rd Birthday of the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah.

They were State Islamic Religion and Islamic Education, Rural and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi and Perak Public Utilities and Infrastructure, Agriculture and Plantation Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahri.

Besides Asmuni and Abdul Yunus, Sultan Nazrin also awarded the DPMP to 10 other recipients including the Saudi Arabian ambassador to Malaysia Datuk Mahmoud Hussien Saeed Qattan; Malaysian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Datuk Mohamad Sadik Kethergany; Perak Deputy Mufti Datuk Zamri Hashim and Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Department head Datuk Dr Kavitha M. Bhojwan.

Prof Datuk Rajah Rasiah from the Asia Europe Institute, Universiti Malaya, Perak Development Office director Datuk Zulazlan Abu Hassan and Veterinary Service Department (Research and Innovation Division) director Datuk Dr P. Chandrawathani also received DPMP from Sultan Nazrin.

Earlier today, the Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador headed a list of 19 recipients by receiving the Darjah Seri Panglima Taming Sari (SPTS) which carries the title Datuk Seri Panglima, followed with the conferment of the Darjah Seri Paduka Mahkota Perak (SPMP) award which carries the title Datuk Seri to Perak Dewan Negara secretary, Datuk Seri Ayop Hashim.

Meanwhile, Sultan Nazrin awarded the Darjah Dato’ Paduka Cura Si Manja Kini (DPCM) which carries the title Datuk to the Perak State Secretary, Datuk Zainal Azman Abu Seman.

He also consented to conferring the Darjah Dato’ Pahlawan Taming Sari (DPTS) which carries the title Datuk Pahlawan to four individuals, namely, Ministry of Defence, Defence Engineering Service Division (Project Implementation) deputy director-general Datuk Pahlawan Brig Gen Mustaffa Othman.

Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (Governance/General Policing) principal assistant director SAC Azizi Mat Aris.

Two more recipients of the DPTS were First Admiral Datuk Pahlawan Affendy Suhaimi from the Naval Base Senior Director of Material, Ministry of Defence and Datuk Pahlawan Brig Gen Dr Rozali Ahmad from the Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital.

Also present at the ceremony today, were the Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, Raja Muda of Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, Raja Puan Besar of Perak Raja Nazhatul Shima Sultan Idris Shah, Raja DiHilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris Shah and Raja Puan Muda of Perak Tunku Soraya Sultan Abdul Halim.

The Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and the state government exco line-up were also present at the event.

Earlier, Sultan Nazrin inspected a main parade comprising three officers and 103 members of other ranks from the Second Division Royal Engineering Regiment headed by Colonel Muhammad Zamri Musa from the Sangro Camp, Taiping.

The award presentation ceremony to 234 more recipients was scheduled to be held on Nov 16, also at Istana Iskandariah. - Bernama