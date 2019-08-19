Two policemen nabbed for extortion

GEORGE TOWN: Two policemen from the Jelutong police station were arrested yesterday for allegedly extorting RM400 from a lorry driver.

Northeast district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said the two men – a 28-year-old lance corporal and a 25-year-old constable – were arrested at 6pm yesterday at the Jelutong police station.

He said in the alleged incident which took place yesterday, the 32-year-old lorry driver was told by the two policemen during his detention at the same station that if a criminal case against him was brought to court, he would be sentenced with a fine of RM12,000 but he could settle the matter by making a payment of RM2,000.

In his police report lodged today, the man said that while waiting for his friend along the side of Lorong Hijau 3 in Jelutong at 10am on Saturday, he was detained by the officers who inspected his mobile phone and other personal belongings, and they told him that he was suspected of being involved in illegal gambling because they had found a receipt with numbers among his possessions.

He was then instructed to follow the policemen to the station and during his detention there, he had informed the officers that he only had RM200 with him, upon which they instructed him to go to the bank to withdraw more money.

The man obeyed their instructions and upon returning to the police station, informed them that he only had an additional RM200 with him, and then handed a total of RM400 to them, after which his possessions were returned to him and he was released, said Che Zaimani.

He said the man decided to lodge a report today after he was urged by his family to do so and the police would apply for remand order against the two policemen in court tomorrow to facilitate investigations under Section 384 of Penal Code for extortion. — Bernama