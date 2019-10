KUANTAN: Two policemen pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to five counts of receiving bribes, totalling RM6,500.

Lance Corporal Muhammad Rayyan John Abdullah, 30, and Corporal Stenley Blasius, 36, made the plea before judge Mohd Ghazali Mohamad Taib.

They were alleged to have received the bribes from a suspect in a drug case as an inducement to reduce the weight of the drug that was seized in the case while attached with the Pekan Narcotic Criminal Investigation Division.

The bribes were received by the duo through five money-transfer transactions using the suspect’s sister’s bank card at 11pm last March 7 at the Pekan branch Bank Islam.

Both the accused, represented by lawyer Mohd Saifuldin Ab Rahman, were allowed bail of RM5,000 in one surety each for all charges.

Prosecuting officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Kamariah Seman, prosecuted.

The court set Nov 13 for mention. — Bernama