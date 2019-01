JOHOR BARU: Two policemen pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to two counts of soliciting and accepting bribes and an alternative charge of accepting gratification, from a man three years ago.

Constable Mohd Ridzuan Sedali, 28, and Lance Corporal Muhammad Nurulkiflee Abdul Shukor, 27, made the plea before judge Kamarudin Kamsun.

On the first charge, the two policemen were jointly charged with soliciting RM300 from a man who was detained by the police as an inducement to exempt the suspect from going through a urine test and for the return of his identity card.

They were alleged to have committed the offence at Mawai police station, Kota Tinggi, between 9.30pm and 10pm on March 31, 2016.

On the second count they were alleged to have agreed to accept RM300 for the same purpose from the same man at the same place at about 4.40pm on April 1, 2016.

The two policemen also face an alternative charge with accepting gratification, in their capacity as public servants, without consideration from a person having connection with their official function at the same place on April 1, 2016.

The court, in allowing Mohd Ridzuan, from the Kota Tinggi police station, and Muhammad Nurulkiflee, who is attached at the Bukit Besar police station, bail of RM15,000 in one surety each on all charges, set Feb 13 for mention. — Bernama