Two primary schools make Malaysia proud at robotics competition in South Korea

KUALA LUMPUR: Two primary schools have made the nation proud by winning five medals including a gold medal in ‘’The Maker Robot Festival’’, a robotics competition in Ulsan, South Korea, yesterday.

The schools are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Terentang, Pekan in Pahang and SK Putrajaya Presint 11-3 in Putrajaya.

Both schools participated in ‘The Maker Robot Festival’, held from Oct 17 to 21.

SK Seri Terentang represented by Muhammad Imran Mazlan, 10; Muhammad Baqir Borhan, 12; Muhammad Danish Fawwaz Mohamad, 11; Nurul Iman Mazlan, 11; and Nur Ishamina Amni Mohd Imeran, 10, won the gold medal in the Sumobot category, which included 30 teams from five countries, namely host country South Korea, the Philippines, China, Japan and Malaysia.

They were accompanied by three teachers led by their adviser, Mazlan Muhamad Yusof.

The success of the school was shared by its headmaster, Osman Ahmad to Bernama journalist, who described the school’s debut appearance in the international competition as being due to the team’s hard work especially by the teachers who had to sacrifice their time, energy and money to get there.

“The school’s robotics club was established in 2017 with the initiative of a number of teachers who creatively unleashed the talents of their students in the field of robotics.

“Since the club activity was done outside of school hours and the curriculum has been activated, many students who have tried to showcase their talents and those who are truly outstanding have been selected and undergone training for over a year,” he said when contacted.

According to him, the school was unable to provide special funds to cover costs for the club to compete nationwide and internationally.

“However, the persistence of the teachers involved and the support of parents are the contributing factors to today’s success. This includes their willingness to sacrifice time and energy outside of school hours, including weekends for intensive training participating in all competitions at home and abroad,” he said.

Meanwhile, SK Putrajaya Precinct 11-3, Putrajaya won four medals in different categories in the competition.

The school’s Facebook page posted and uploaded pictures of the success of their robotic team when they successfully brought home the gold for group one category, silver and bronze for group two and group three respectively besides a bronze for the individual category.

“Alhamdulillah (Thank God) ... the SKPP 11 (3) robotic team has achieved success in Ulsan, South Korea. Following the results of the competition, congratulations and best wishes to the headmaster - En. Hishammudin Ahmad, the robotics team teachers, namely Cik Maryam, En Rosli, En Asraf and En Hafiz and the pupils in the school’s robotics team,” said a post on the school’s Facebook page. — Bernama