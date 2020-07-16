Two senior immigration officers among five people charged with human trafficking

JOHOR BARU: Two senior officers of the Johor Immigration Department were among five people charged in the sessions court here today with smuggling of migrants into the country.

They are assistant director Norhayati Abu Bakar, 50, and senior officer Haris Fadzilah Abu Bakar, 48, both facing eight counts of migrant smuggling.

The three others are construction labourer M. Amir Nasir, 61, also with eight charges; ferry ticket agent Tengku Jajang Sagita Tengku Redzuan, 54, with two charges, and a security guard at the Pasir Gudang Ferry Terminal, Razali Mohamad, 55, with one count.

They five of them were brought before five different judges, but no plea was recorded from all of them.

The judges were Kamarudin Kamsun, Faiz Dziyauddin, V. Mabel Sheela, Wan Mohd Norisham Wan Yaakob and Aizatul Akmal Maharani.

According to the charge sheets, all of them were charged with jointly smuggling in eight migrants at Lot 21, Jalan Feri, Pasir Gudang Port here, at about noon last June 15.

They were charged under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act, which provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years and is liable to fine or both, if found guilty.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Yusaini Amer Abdul Karim, Nor Azizah Mohamad and Nur Baiduri Mustakim, while lawyers Zaid Malek, Hairul Nadiah Hasni, Izzat Muhtar, Mohamad Isa Mohamad Basir and Munirah Najihah Shaari represented Norhayati, Haris Fadzilah, M.Amir, Tengku Jajang Sagita and Razali, respectively.

The court set July 23 for mention. — Bernama