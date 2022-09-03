Two siblings killed in house fire in JB

JOHOR BAHRU: Two siblings died in a house fire on Jalan Bunga Raya Besar, Kampung Dato Sulaiman Menteri, here this afternoon.

Johore Fire and Rescue department acting director, Assistant Fire Commissioner Ts. Mohd Rizal Buang said the victims killed in the 1.41 pm fire were three-year-old Muhammad Zafran Muhammad Fikri and his twy-year-old sister, Nurul Hawa Zafira.

He said 21 firemen from the Tebrau and Larkin fire and rescue stations rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call.

“The two charred victims were found in a bedroom which was 60 per cent destroyed in the fire,“ he said in a statement, here today.

He said the remains of the two siblings were sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital, here for further action and that the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

He said the two siblings were in the house with their mother when the fire broke. However, the woman did not suffer any injuries.

“We have sought the assistance of the Fire Detection Dog Unit, the K9 unit, which is on its way from Kuala Lumpur, to facilitate investigation,” he said. - Bernama