IPOH: Two sisters were found drowned in a drain located about 15m from their house at Jalan Parit Simpang 4, Alor Pongsu, in Bagan Serai today.

The girls have been identified as Nor Aliya Natasha, 11, and her sister Nor Aliya Batrisha, eight.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said villagers recovered the bodies of the victims in the 3m deep drain at about noon.

The bodies had been sent to the Parit Buntar Hospital, he said in a statement here. — Bernama