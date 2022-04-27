Two sisters killed after lorry crashes into them

PETALING JAYA: Two young sisters were killed after a lorry crashed into them at Taman Medan here on Tuesday night.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said today that the girls, aged 11 and 15, died at the scene of the accident on Jalan PJS 3/2 at about 8.50pm.

He said initial investigations showed that the motorcyclist had lost control of her machine before being hit by a lorry.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the bodies of the victims were sent to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for a post mortem.

He said investigations are ongoing to ascertain what caused the accident.

Police urged witnesses to contact the investigations officer of the case Insp Rozilah Hussin at 016-2679025 or the nearest police station.