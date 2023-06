KUANTAN: Two teenagers were found drowned in Sungai Pahang in Kampung Batu Embun, Jerantut, today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department public relations officer Zulfadil Zakarian said the victims were identified as Mohd Safwan Zamri and Mohd Hanafi Romzi, both aged 13.

“The victims were found by members of the public before firemen arrived at the scene after receiving a distress call at 3.07 pm.

“Their bodies were handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement today.- Bernama