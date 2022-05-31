Two victims sought in torture video

PETALING JAYA: MCA’s Datuk Seri Michael Chong is looking for help identifying two people being tortured in a video he received recently.

According to a report by The Star Online, Chong believes that the two individuals in the video were victims of human trafficking.

“In the video you can see a man and a woman being tasered. Now I believe these are victims of human trafficking but I am unsure if they are indeed Malaysians,“ Chong was quoted saying by the report.

The videos showed a man and a woman crying for help, and in the first video, the handcuffed victim is seen being tasered.

The MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head said that two videos were sent to him on Monday by one of his contacts.

“I am urging parents to come forward to the authorities and to me directly if they recognise them,“ added Chong.