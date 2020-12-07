Two win Sports Toto jackpots of RM17.5m and RM5.3m in November

PETALING JAYA: A total of RM22.9 million Sports Toto jackpots had been won by two winners from Sabah and Kuala Lumpur on Nov 15 and Nov 28 respectively.

The first winner from Sabah won the RM17.5 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 with a Lucky Pick ticket.

The 71-year-old businessman told Sports Toto when collecting his winnings that it was an unexpected windfall during this challenging time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“My wife and I started playing lottery games 20 years ago but we are not hardcore fans so we only bet when we feel good and lucky,” he said.

“My wife is my goddess of fortune as she was the one who told me to buy the Lucky Pick ticket on that day.”

The winner said he learned about the great news the following day when checking the draw results through his phone.

“We have decided to use part of the winnings to help the people in Sabah who are badly affected by the pandemic by donating to charitable groups and frontliners who have been working tirelessly to keep us safe,” he added.

The winner bought a System 8 Lucky Pick ticket and won a whopping RM17,534,807.75 with the pair of winning numbers – “6624 and 2293”, as well as an additional RM2,016.

The second lucky winner, who is a businesswoman from Kuala Lumpur, won the RM5.3 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1.

The 53-year-old winner said her pair of winning numbers – “5056 and 3421” — was her lucky numbers that she would always bet on.

“I don’t bet regularly thus I feel that I am really lucky to win the jackpot,” she said, adding that she would save the winnings for a rainy day.

She bought a System 5 ticket which won her RM5,342,174.90 and an additional RM1,008.