Two witnesses urged to attend court case on robbery

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are looking for two people who are required to testify in court regarding a goldsmith robbery at a supermarket in Saujana Impian here in May last year.

Kajang district police, in a statement today, urged the two witnesses to be present at the Kajang Sessions Court on July 8 and 9 this year.

“The first witness is Chay Ah Ya aged 63 of Garden Homes, Seremban 2, Negri Sembilan, while the second witness is Lee Hean Fah, 66, of Kampung Baru Rahang, Seremban, Negri Sembilan.

“Anyone who has information on these two witnesses should contact investigating officer ASP Mohd Radzee Jamudin at 019-6655811,“ the statement said. — Bernama