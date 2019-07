KUANTAN: Two women were detained by the police today for investigations into alleged fraudulent umrah packages that were offered to prospective pilgrims in several districts in Pahang.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the suspects, aged 33 and 22, with one of them claiming to have the title ‘Datuk’ and believed to the mastermind, were arrested at a shopping centre in Shah Alam, Selangor.

“They were believed to have offered cheap umrah packages, for RM2,200 per pax to prospective pilgrims and claimed that the remaining expenses will be paid by a ‘Datuk’,” he said in a statement, here yesterday.

He said the two women were also believed to have cheated 19 people in Temerloh with the cheap umrah package involving losses of RM41,800 in November last year.

The victims were told their flight was cancelled, but no refund was made.

He said the arrest of the two suspects was made following the arrest of two women, aged 60 and 60, last Saturday over a fraudulent umrah package. - Bernama