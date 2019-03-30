UEC holders can sit for CLP exams

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) qualification at Senior Middle 3 level is acceptable to fulfill the requirement of being equivalent to the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) level for the purposes of eligibility to sit for the Certificate in Legal Practice Examination (CLPE), said chairman of the Legal Profession Qualifying Board, Tommy Thomas (pix).

He said in its meeting on March 8, the board unanimously agreed and resolved that as of Jan 1, 2021, to be eligible to sit for the CLPE, UEC qualification holders will be required to have obtained passes in at least two subjects in the UEC at Senior Middle 3, and at least five credits in SPM/O L evels or equivalent which must be obtained in one sitting of the examination.

This requirement is for all students registered for the LLB degree programme after the announcement on June 5, 2018 of the previous decision, he said in a statement today.

“To further clarify, it is emphasised that from Jan 1, 2021, all students, whether holders of the UEC or other recognised qualifications, who wish to sit for the CLPE, shall be required to have obtained at least five credits in SPM/O-Levels or equivalent, and the relevant passes in the STPM/UEC/A-Levels which must be obtained in one sitting of the examination.

The statement said that all other requirements contained in the “New Guidelines on Qualifications and Requirements To Qualify To Sit For The Malaysian Certificate In Legal Practice (CLP) Examination (For Law Degrees From The United Kingdom)” and “Guidelines on Qualifications and Requirements for Recognition of holders of Australian and New Zealand Law Degrees to become ‘Qualified Persons’ under the Legal Profession Act 1976” shall continue to be applicable.

On June 5, 2018, the Legal Profession Qualifying Board announced its decision that the requirement for holders of the UEC qualification to sit for the CLPE from 2021 was the UEC and a pass in at least two subjects. — Bernama