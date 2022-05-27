UiTM wins global good governance accolade

SHAH ALAM: Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) did the nation proud at the 7th Global Good Governance Awards when it was presented with the 3G Sustainable Development Goals Championship Award.

The ceremony, held at Conrad Hotel in Dubai recently, was organised by the Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance (IFA), a leader in community service initiatives that promote good governance globally.

The Global Good Governance Awards, or 3G Awards, celebrate individuals, governments, public and private institutions and non-governmental organisations that strive for good governance and sustainability as part of its strategic thrusts.

Three categories were highlighted at the awards – Governance and Politics, Corporate and Social and Philanthropy.

A total of 51 awards were presented by Cambridge IFA director-general Dr Humayon Dar to 29 recipients from around the world, who are involved in various sectors.

This year’s recipients included Doha Bank, DRB-Hicom Berhad, Evermos, Brunei Institute of Leadership and Islamic Finance, Badan Amil Zakat Nasional, the Asean Foundation and Virtual University Pakistan.

UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Roziah Mohd Janor (pix) accepted the award on behalf of the university.

She was part of the university’s delegation that included its Faculty of Computer Science and Mathematics dean Prof Dr Haryani Haron, Faculty of Business and Management deputy dean (research and innovation) Assoc Prof Dr Amirul Afif Muhamat and UiTM Communications Department strategic communications director Dr Hayati Abd Rahman.

In her speech, Roziah said as a higher learning institution, UiTM’s mission is to provide quality education to the underprivileged and less fortunate communities in Malaysia.

“As the largest university in Malaysia, UiTM has produced nearly 900,000 professionals ranging from doctors to engineers, lawyers, accountants, architects, musicians, performers and even some celebrities.”

At the same event, Roziah was appointed to a panel to discuss good governance for sustainable development alongside other distinguished panellists, including Organisation of Islamic Education science and culture director Prof Dr Rahell Qamar, Friends of Cancer Patients chairman and founding member H.E. Sawsan Al-Fahoum Jafar.

The discussion highlighted global issues involving the use of technologies and digital innovations that have threatened privacy, security and the balance of natural resources.

The panel also looked at the diverse roles of governance that would drive the achievement of sustainable development goals and strengthen philanthropy that would have many positive long-term social impacts.

The discussion also looked at the various social sectors that can help build and sustain values like diversity, responsibility and transparency in their businesses, especially in disruptive-driven economies that require organisations to have good leadership.

Other topics highlighted at the summit included governance, sustainable development and empowerment.