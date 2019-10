KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Malaya (UM) lodged a police report today calling for an investigation to be carried out on its graduate who staged a lone protest during a convocation on Monday.

Student activist and civil engineering graduate Wong Yan Ke had received his degree scroll on stage during the ceremony before displaying a placard calling for the resignation of UM’s vice chancellor who was present at the event.

Wong had apparently carried out the protest following the participation of UM in the Malay Dignity Congress in Shah Alam on Oct 6.

Among the points he claimed he called on the vice-chancellor to resign was for being a political puppet, infringing academic freedom and promoting racism and hatred.

Apart from UM, at least two other police reports were lodged yesterday including by Umno Youth.

Wong’s actions had earned him both criticism and support in the social media.

UM said that it had lodged a police report on the student’s protest which it described was rude and had disrupted the ceremony.