PETALING JAYA: Universiti Malaya (UM) has been ranked 18th in the Times Higher Education’s (THE) Emerging Economies University Rankings 2019.

UM is tied with China’s Tongji University at the 18th spot, which is its highest position to date. It moved upwards by nine spots from its 27th rank last year.

Ellie Bothwell, THE’s Global rankings editor, said UM improved in all indicators, particularly in international outlook and teaching environment.

“To continue this trajectory next year, it should focus on its research environment, in particular research income and its volume of publications,“ she said.

Malaysia has 11 institutions in the overall 2019 table compared with nine in 2018.

They are Universiti Malaya (18), Universiti Teknologi Petronas (60), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (86), Universiti Sains Malaysia(105), Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (117), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (132), Universiti Putra Malaysia (145), Universiti Tenaga Nasional (187), Universiti Utara Malaysia (201-250), Universiti Teknologi Mara (351+) and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (351+).

The top four universities in the 2019 rankings are from China.

First to fifth place are Tsinghua University, Peking University, Zhejiang University, University of Science and Technology of China, and Lomonosov Moscow State University (Russian Federation).

The overall 2019 ranking involved 450 universities, up from 378 last year, involving 43 countries across four continents.

THE is a global organisation that produces data, analysis and expertise on higher education.