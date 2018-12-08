Umno and PAS will not combine to form a party: Mohamad

SEREMBAN: Umno and PAS will not join forces to form a party, said Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix).

Instead he said the two parties had only established cooperation and understanding as an opposition bloc in issues involving the interests of the people.

“We have never talked or discussed on uniting both Umno and PAS to form one party.

“Even if MCA were to leave (Barisan Nasional), Umno and PAS will not form a party. But what is going to happen in the future, that is another story,“ he told reporters after closing the Negeri Sembilan Wanita Umno Maulidur Rasul celebration yesterday.

On Dec 2, the 65th MCA General Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to empower its Central Committee to begin the process of dissolution of Barisan Nasional (BN) and form a new alliance. — Bernama