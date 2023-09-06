Umno approves constitutional amendments to facilitate membership applications

PETALING JAYA: The UMNO Special General Assembly today approved amendments to the party constitution relating to matters on UMNO membership to facilitate the process of new membership applications.

The amendments involved three main clauses, namely Clause 5, Clause 10 and Clause 18, which touched on the matter of membership registration and responsibility of the Supreme Council (MT).

The unanimous approval was announced by UMNO permanent chairman Tan Sri Badruddin Amiruldin.

Earlier, UMNO vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, when tabling the amendments, said through the amendments, all matters related to UMNO membership would be transferred to a new set of regulations to be issued by MT.

“These amendments are proposed to improve, streamline and facilitate the process of membership applications. This is because regulations relating to UMNO membership, like other regulations of the party, will be easier to be streamlined or amended when there exists a need,” he said.

According to Mohamed Khaled, once these regulations were placed under the jurisdiction of MT, any amendment and streamlining of membership matters would no longer require amendments to the UMNO constitution.

The UMNO General Assembly 2023 involves 2,891 delegates from 189 divisions and the Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings. - BERNAMA