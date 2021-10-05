Umno assemblyman who betray party will be sacked - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno state assemblymen who have betrayed the Barisan Nasional (BN)-led Melaka state government will be sacked, said Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. (pix)

He was commenting on the latest political developments in the Melaka State Assembly where four Melaka assemblymen yesterday declared that they have lost confidence in Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali Sulaiman’s leadership.

“The assemblymen from the party who betrayed the state government led by BN and Umno, I hope they are ready to receive a letter of termination from the party,” he said during a press conference at the Parliament Building lobby today.

Ahmad Zahid said any elected representatives, whether they are state assemblymen or Members of Parliament (MPs), should focus their loyalty on the party, especially if the state governments are led by BN and Umno.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also BN chairman, said he hoped that the Election Commission (EC) would hold immediate discussions with the National Security Council (MKN) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) on the method to conduct the state election.

“I am also of the view that if the MKN and MOH (think) that it is dangerous to hold a state election within 60 days as specified in the Election Act, then, of course, the guidelines as those used in Sarawak (emergency rule) may be followed,” he said. “I feel that healthcare and tackling of the Covid-19 pandemic should be given priority,” he said.

Asked about the election candidates, Ahmad Zahid said it was still too early to finalise.

In the meantime, he said the Melaka government led by Sulaiman would continue to function as a caretaker government and was asked to continue to focus on the welfare and health of the people.

Yesterday, former Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas) declared that they have lost confidence in Sulaiman’s leadership.

Prior to this, the BN held 17 seats in the 28-seat State Assembly, namely 14 from Umno, two from Bersatu and one Independent, while the opposition had 11 comprising DAP (seven), PKR (two) and Amanah (two).

-Bernama