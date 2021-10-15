Umno branch meeting provides right platform to discuss strengthening party - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Umno branch meeting provides the right platform for grassroot members to discuss the agenda on strengthening the party, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

Ismail Sabri, who is also the party vice-president called on Umno members to always preserve the party and uphold the party’s struggle for the interests of Islam, race and the country.

“Happy meeting to all Umno branch members nationwide. Practice the new norms and adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure our own safety, of our families and the community around us,“ said the prime minister in a post on his official Facebook today.

The Umno branch meetings are to be held today until Nov 30 followed by the Women, Youth and Puteri divisional meetings on December 11 and 12 and the Umno Divisional Delegates meeting on Dec 18.

The party’s general assembly is scheduled for three days from Jan 13 next year.- Bernama