PETALING JAYA: A group of Umno members hold a demonstration in front of the party headquarters to voice support for Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The group has called the Bagan Datuk MP not to step down from his party and coalition posts, Malaysiakini reports.

This comes amid calls by BN component parties for Zahid to resign.

Yesterday, MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon has called for Ahmad Zahid to be replaced with BN deputy chief Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.