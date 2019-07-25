Umno, PAS to sign co-operation charter on Sept 14

KOTA BARU: Umno and PAS will sign a co-operation charter at Dewan Merdeka, Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC), Kuala Lumpur on Sept 14.

According to a media statement which was jointly issued by both parties, Umno and PAS had arrived at a consensus to cooperate with one another in wading through the challenge of national mainstream politics.

‘’As such, both parties have finalised and will sign a joint charter and a memorandum of understanding which have been formulated by a joint committee set up prior to this.

‘’Both parties have decided that the charter will be signed by the presidents of both parties themselves.

‘’This historical ceremony will be attended by all Umno and PAS’s leaders nationwide,’’ according to the statement which was signed by Umno secretary general Tan Sri Annuar Musa and PAS secretary general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan today. — Bernama