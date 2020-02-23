Umno Supreme Council gives full mandate to president to act

KUALA LUMPUR: The Umno Supreme Council has given its party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) its full mandate to carry out any actions necessary for the nation.

This comes amidst political speculation that there might be a change of government in which political alliances might switch and a new political coalition would be formed soon.

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa today told reporters, after a two-hour meeting was held at Putra World Trade Centre, that Ahmad Zahid gave the supreme council the latest political update with regards to Pakatan Harapan’s problems.

Ahmad Zahid then had to rush to go to the palace to see the Yang di-pertuan Agong.

“I cannot give any statement about the president’s movements, but I can say the supreme council has given him the mandate to do what is necessary to secure national importance,“ he told reporters today.