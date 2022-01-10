Umno suspends Tajuddin for six years - Report

PETALING JAYA: Umno has suspended the membership of Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman for six years effective immediately.

The party also suspended Alor Setar Umno division chief Mohd Yusof Ismail, reported Utusan Malaysia.

The report added that Tajuddin was given a two-term suspension over his open criticism of the party and its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, which was decided by the Umno supreme council meeting last night.

Previously it was reported that Tajuddin was removed from the Umno supreme council in June, for calling Zahid a “liability” and demanding the latter’s resignation from the top post.