KUALA LUMPUR: Umno plans to raise funds via crowdfunding to help it prepare for the coming general election, said its president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi.

He said it would also be used for the party’s political activities as well as for its day to day running.

“The party has been forced to turn to this means of raising funds because its funds have been frozen,“ he said.

“The party’s fund have been frozen due to legal action taken by the Pakatan Harapan government, which is unfair to Umno,“ he said at a press conference after attending the party’s supreme council meeting.

Zahid the fund will be open to all because there are members of the public who are willing to donate to the party.

He said the fund will be managed by an external professional body and Umno to ensure no illicit funds are donated.

He added that the Umno will be launching the crowdfunding soon but did not give a date.

“We have not set the amount we want to raise but hope to raise as much money as possible to manage our activities. “

Zahid reiterated that Umno will never work with any party that cooperates or shares power with DAP.

He said this because DAP ministers in the government have been promoting the party’s agenda.

The Umno president said they have been using their ministries to implement the party’s hidden agenda.

Zahid said the supreme council has given him the mandate to hold discussions with any party.

“No one else can represent the party in such discussions. I will listen to the views of other parties but Umno will not cooperate with them as long as DAP is with them.”

He said the party will also be holding its general assembly in November where a proposal will be put forward to the delegates to amend the party’s constitution.

He said the amendment will be presented to the delegates by the party’s supreme council.