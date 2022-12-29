UMNO top two posts should be contested: Political analysts

KUALA LUMPUR: The posts of UMNO president and deputy president should be contested to fulfil the grassroots aspiration to see the current party leadership continue the fight for the party’s struggles.

Political analyst from the Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research (NASR) Dr Azmi Hassan said the contest was made even more necessary by the allegations that UMNO’s dismal performance in the 15th General Election was caused by the president’s factor.

“If the posts were not contested and the president and deputy president remain unchanged, the pressure for the top two leaders to step down will continue to persist and UMNO will never be rehabilitated.

“But if contested, and the top two leaders won and retained their seats, then it will prove that UMNO grassroots really want the current leadership to continue to lead,” he told Bernama here today.

Azmi said it would also stop the pressure on the president and deputy president in discharging their duties.

Meanwhile, another political analyst, Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian from Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), said the contest for the top two posts should be allowed to protect the democratic process in line with the party’s constitution.

He said the legitimacy of the incumbents, if proven through the contest, would silence any party that tries to question it later.

“This can also be a message to all members and those outside the party to move forward and adapt to the latest political development.

“If someone continues to question it, it will bring about disharmony and issues of solidarity, so the party must tackle this wisely so that the young members and voters can see that there is no restriction in the party. It will show that the political integrity is being upheld and that the party is moving on the right track,” he said.

He said UMNO delegates can decide not to have the contest, but the political reality proves that it was vital for the party to make changes and reforms.

Deputy director of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Institute of Ethnic Studies (KITA) Prof Dr Kartini Aboo Talib @ Khalid, on the other hand, said that the two posts should be contested so that the fear of power abuse among party leaders could be brought to the minimum level.

“It will also give the opportunities to young members and new faces to hold top posts in the party,” she said.

The post of UMNO president is currently held by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman), while the post of deputy president is held by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (who is also BN deputy chairman).

Three posts of vice-president - currently held by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid - and the Supreme Council member seats are also usually contested during the party polls.

Last July, UMNO secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the Registrar of Societies has approved the application for an amendment to UMNO’s constitution to allow the party polls at all levels to be held no more than six months after the general election is held. - Bernama