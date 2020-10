KUALA LUMPUR: Umno decided that a general election should be held to get a fresh mandate from the people to establish a stable government once the Covid-19 pandemic is brought under control with the minimum number of cases.

Its president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno has always been a party that puts the people’s agenda first.

“Therefore, all Cabinet members representing Umno will continue to remain in the government and are committed in continuing to look after the welfare of the people and defend the party’s dignity,“ he said in a statement after attending an Umno Supreme Council special meeting here, last night.

Ahmad Zahid also said that Umno continues to remain focused and consistent with the party’s previous statements on the importance of a political ceasefire and national reconciliation while facing Covid-19, and to safeguard the welfare of the people, national peace and political stability.

The party also upholds the decree by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Al-Mustafa Ri’ayatuddin Billah Shah and the Malay Rulers for the country’s administration to continue to be well-managed based on the rule of law and respect for the spirit of the Federal Constitution.

He also said that Umno scrutinised the various views and aspirations of the people with regard to Budget 2021 to be forwarded to the government, among them the issue of extending the moratorium on loans, cost of living allowance for people who lost their source of income due to Covid-19, special payment to the frontliners and several initiatives to boost the national economy.

“As such, Umno will be able to ensure that a Budget 2021 that benefits the people will be approved.

“Any action by any quarters to question Umno’s decision to uphold the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malay Rulers is irresponsible and most regrettable,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said if Umno’s stance continues to be questioned, the party will not hesitate to take firm action to safeguard the sovereignty of the Rulers and the interests of the people.-Bernama