Undi18, automatic voter registration to take effect Dec 15

KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of Undi18 and automatic voter registration has been gazetted and will take effect on Dec 15.

The matter was stated in the Federal Government Gazette dated Dec 1 published by the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by subsection 1(2) of the Constitution (Amendment) Act 2019 [Act A1603], the Yang di-Pertuan Agong appoints Dec 15, 2021, as the date on which section 3 of the Act comes into operation,” read the gazette.

Section 3 of the Constitution (Amendment) Act 2019 states the amendment to set the minimum voting to 18 from the current 21, and allows for automatic voter registration.

The proposed amendments were approved at the second meeting of the second session of the 14th Parliament in July 2019, but were not implemented at the time.

On Sept 7, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar ordered the Election Commission (EC) to implement Undi18 by Dec 31, to comply with the decision of the Kuching High Court.

On Sept 6, the Kuching High Court in Sarawak ordered the EC and the government to implement Undi18 by Dec 31.

Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew How Wai made the decision after allowing a judicial review application from five youths urging the government to immediately implement the amendments to the Federal Constitution with regard to lowering the voting age from 21 to 18. — Bernama