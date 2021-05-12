Unemployed charged with murder and sodomy of nine-month-old baby

PETALING JAYA: A jobless man was today brought to the Magistrate’s Court here on charges of murdering and sodomising a nine-month-old baby boy, his wife was babysitting at an apartment here three weeks ago.

Mohamed Badruldin Mohamed, 36, nodded his head for the murder charge while for the charge on sodomising the baby, he pleaded not guilty.

Both charges were read before Magistrate Muhammad Iskandar Zainol.

No plea was recorded from the accused of murder as the murder case was under the purview of the High Court.

The case grabbed public attention after police in a press conference yesterday said among others the baby was believed to have been murdered and sodomised by the husband of the babysitter in the bedroom of a house here when his wife was sweeping outside the residence.

For the first offence, the man was charged with murdering the infant under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

For the second offence, he was accused of carrying out intercourse against the order of nature on the baby under Section 377C of the same code which provides for a minimum of 5 years in jail and a maximum of 20 years imprisonment as well as liable to be whipped if found guilty.

He was accused of carrying the offences at a house in Projek Perumahan Rakyat Lembah Subang, here between 8 am to 3.30 pm on April 27.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor, Alison Chan May Kam while the accused was not represented.

The court set June 15 for remention and submission of the chemical report. — Bernama