Unemployed man arrested for breaking car windows for fun

PORT DICKSON, Feb 21: An unemployed man paid a heavy price for his habit of breaking car windows for fun when he was arrested by the police in Jalan Kemuning, here, yesterday.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said that the 24-year-old man was arrested by the Port Dickson Criminal Investigation Division team at about 3.50 pm yesterday.

He said that the initial investigation found that the suspect committed the crime alone by using bricks collected by the roadside before breaking car windows parked around the housing area in Port Dickson, Teluk Kemang and Lukut.

“Police also seized three motorcycles with keys, a helmet and clothes used by the suspect while committing the crime, at a workshop at Batu 9, Teluk Kemang.

“Thus far, a total of 18 reports over the past week have been received by the police regarding incidents of breaking car windows using bricks, believed to be related to the suspect,” he said in a statement here today.

He said that the investigation found that the suspect broke the car windows while riding a motorcycle.

Aidim Sham also said that the man tested negative for drugs and has a previous criminal record related to theft.

The suspect was remanded until next Wednesday to assist investigation and the case was being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code, he said.- Bernama