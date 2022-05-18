Unemployed man charged with kidnapping boy

JOHOR BAHRU: An unemployed man pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court yesterday on the charge of kidnapping a boy in Taman Scientex, Pasir Gudang last Wednesday.

Muhammad Rahim Ahmad, 26, was accused of kidnapping the seven year-old boy near the Sekolah Agama Taman Scientex, Pasir Gudang at 11.30 am on May 11.

He was charged under Section 363 of the Penal Code which provides a jail term of up to seven years and a fine if found guilty.

Magistrate Zulhilmi Ibrahim allowed the accused an RM4,000 bail with one surety and fixed June 1 for re-mention of the case.

Deputy Public Prosecutor, Danial Munir prosecuted the case while the accused was not represented. — Bernama