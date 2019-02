KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man who had previously been charged with cheating for offering a non-existent investment scheme, has been again charged in the sessions court here today, for accepting a deposit of more than RM480,000 without a valid licence.

Tham Yik Keong, 50, however, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out before Judge Zamri Bakar.

Tham, a father of four, was charged with accepting deposit from a businessman, Lew Yoke Fah, 59, amounting to RM484,753 without a valid licence granted under Section 10 of the Financial Services Act 2013 at RHB Bank Kepong, here between May 22 and June 2, 2017.

Prosecution under Section 137 (1) of the Financial Services Act 2013 is punishable under Section 137 (2) of the same Act, which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years, or a fine of up to RM50 million or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Norashikin Ibrahim prosecuted, while lawyer Lim Yoi Ping represented Tham.

Zamri allowed Tham bail of RM30,000 in one surety and set March 11 for mention.

In July last year, Tham pleaded not guilty at the Petaling Jaya sessions court to a charge of cheating a man by offering a non-existent Yayasan PBI Sedunia investment scheme involving a loss of RM121,500. — Bernama