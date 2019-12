MALACCA: An unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here, today, to two charges, one of voluntarily causing hurt and the second of threatening to kill his wife last month.

He also allegedly threatened to spray acid on her.

Mohd Saliheen Bakar, 35, a father of four, made the plea before judge Norma Ismail.

For the first charge, the man allegedly inflicted injuries on his 32-year-old wife, using a 1m long cane at a house in Kampung Padang Temu, here, at 2am on Nov 17.

He was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to 20 years or a fine, or whipping, or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

For the second charge, the accused was charged with criminal intimidation against the woman, who worked as a restaurant assistant, by threatening to throw acid on her and kill her for the purpose of intimidating the victim at the same location, time and day.

The charge is under Section 506 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of seven years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Mazuin Hashim suggested that the accused be fined RM20,000 for each charge, but the accused who was not represented appealed for the fine to be reduced.

Judge Norma Ismail set bail at RM20,000 for all the charges with one surety and ordered Mohd Saliheen not to disturb the victim.

The court set Jan 13 for mention. - Bernama