MIRI: A woman believed to be a foreigner was found dead on the street next to a building in Tanjung Lobang, early today.

Miri district police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the body of the woman was found by a passersby at 3am.

“The identity of the woman has yet to be ascertained. Police believe that she is a foreigner and in her 20s,” he said in a statement, here today.

Lim said police had ruled out any foul play as the initial investigation revealed that the victim had fallen from a bedroom on the upper floor of the building.

So far, the case has been classified as sudden death, he added. — Bernama