Unlicensed hotel, AirBnB operators urged to register with tourism ministry

PUTRAJAYA: Unlicensed hotel operators and those offering vacation rental services on AirBnB, must register with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture immediately to avoid legal action.

Its minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi (pix) said delays in registering could subject the operators to stern action from ministry and the local authorities.

We urge the operators involved to register with the ministry to avoid legal action being taken against them under the Tourism Industry Act (AIP) 1992.

“The ministry is also actively tracking down unlicensed operators and our advice is for them to register with us,“ he said in a statement issued after a meeting with the Malaysia Budget Hotel Association (Mybha) at his office here today.

On AirBnB, Mohamaddin said the ministry had held discussions with the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) on implementing certain conditions for the business.

“The ministry is in talks with KPKT to identify new mechanisms for business registration for AirBnB operators across the country,“ he said. — Bernama