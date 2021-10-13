Unvaccinated civil servants in N. Sembilan urged to get the jabs before Nov 1

SEREMBAN: A total 53 civil servants in Negeri Sembilan who have yet to receive the Covid-19 vaccine injection have until the end of this month to do so before action is taken against them by the Public Service Department (PSD), said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the state government hoped the group could quickly get vaccination to ensure smoothness of the public delivery service.

“Prior to this, 64 civil servants in the state were identified as not ready yet to receive the vaccines. However, 11 of them then got vaccinated.

“Indeed, there are those among them who are still against the vaccination. We hope they will rethink it although they view that they have their own rights on this,” he said at a media conference after the State Executive Council meeting at Wisma Negeri today.

The media had reported that the PSD made it mandatory for all civil servants to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before Nov 1.

On another development, Aminuddin said the state government would table the 2022 Budget at the end of November.

“The budget which we formulate for next year is realistic. The government will look at the previous year’s budget to be included and harmonised so that the budget tabled this time is more meaningful and gives an economic stimulus to the community,” he added.

Meanwhile, following the go-ahead given to interstate travel, Aminuddin advised visitors to Negeri Sembilan, especially on weekends, to look after the cleanliness and comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama