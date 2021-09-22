Unvaccinated students not prohibited from attending school - MOE

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will not stop students who are not vaccinated for Covid-19 from attending school when the face-to-face school session begins.

Deputy Education Minister I Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon (pix) said he did not rule out the possibility of students who reject vaccination but the number is small as their parents are not ready to allow their children to receive their vaccine shots.

“Every student has the right to study and attend school. There is no reason for MOE to prevent them from returning to school (without vaccination). Counseling would be given especially to the parents as it is not the student who declined to be vaccinated but it is their parents who reject it,” he said in a media conference on the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) for adolescents with Deputy Health Minister I, Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali, here, today.

He said MOE through the district education office (PPD) had issued directives to schools nationwide to expedite the issuing of PICK Adolescent appointments to ensure its success.

He said various approaches would be taken by MOE to disseminate information to parents on the need for vaccination for their safety and to protect their children from serious Covid-19 infection.

“MOE is prepared to assist parents and schools to achieve the objective. MOE is planning to send various promotion materials to help parents and schools achieve goals. The MOE plans to send various leaflets to help parents receive the correct information so that they can agree to allow their children to receive the vaccine, ” he said.

-Bernama