Up to Sabah Bersatu to nominate candidate for Kimanis by-election: Mohd Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: It is up to Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) if the party wishes to nominate its candidate for the Kimanis parliamentary by-election, according to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix).

“Any party can field its candidate to contest in the by-election, but what is more important is that the candidate can ensure victory for the party,” the Parti Warisan Sabah president told reporters after the closing ceremony of the 2019 ‘Regatta Lami Lami’ at Kampung Kesuapan, Pulau Gaya, near here, today.

He said this when asked to comment on a statement by Sabah Bersatu leaders who wanted to nominate their party candidate for the Kimanis by-election and hoped the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders could consider the matter.

Mohd Shafie said he had asked Sabah PH chairman Datuk Christina Liew, who is also Sabah PKR chairman, to chair a meeting with Bersatu Sabah to discuss the matter.

Sabah Bersatu secretary Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said in a statement today that Kimanis was one of Sabah Bersatu’s most active divisions with various “outreach” programmes carried out by the division’s leadership since Bersatu was formed in the state.

He said Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Hajiji Noor had also expressed the party’s wish and left decision to Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, who is also Bersatu chairman, at a recent meeting.

However, Ronald said Sabah Bersatu would honour any decision taken by the PH leadership.

The Federal Court recently upheld the decision of the Kota Kinabalu Election Court to nullify Datuk Seri Anifah Aman’s victory in the Kimanis seat in the 14th general election in May last year. - Bernama