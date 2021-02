KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3: The High Court here today sentenced former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad to a total of 54 years in prison and a fine of RM15.45 million, in default 18 years’ jail, after finding him guilty of nine counts of corruption involving RM3 million over the agency’s purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites (MPHS) in Kuching, Sarawak.

The former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar was sentenced to six years’ jail on each count of the charges.

However, Mohd Isa, 71, only has to serve six years in prison after Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali ordered the prison sentences to be served concurrently.

Judge Mohd Nazlan, when handing down the sentence, said it was a lesson for the accused, and also to deter others from committing a similar offence.

"The court took note of the accused's background and administrative record, as well as his involvement in the country’s politics, where the accused had served as a menteri besar for two decades and also as a cabinet minister.

"Corruption-related offences are serious and threaten the country's economy and are a cancer that affects the country's democratic system.

"Therefore, the court sentenced the accused to six years imprisonment on each charge, to be served concurrently.

"The court also imposed a fine of five times the amount of bribes for each charge which amounted to RM15.45 million and if he failed to pay the fine, to be jailed two years for each charge," added the judge.

Hakim Mohd Nazlan allowed Mohd Isa's application for a stay of the execution of the jail sentence and fine pending the disposal of his appeal at the Court of Appeal.

The judge said the court was satisfied that Mohd Isa had succeeded in establishing special circumstances for the stay application to be allowed.

"The court increases the bail amount from RM800,000 to RM1.5 million, whereby the accused has to pay RM700,000 by 2 pm tomorrow.

"The accused is also required to report himself at the nearest police station on the first day of every month until the disposal of the appeal,” said the judge.

Earlier, lawyer Datuk Salehuddin Saidin, representing Mohd Isa, said if the execution of the sentence took effect today, his client would be detained in prison pending the appeal.

"Therefore, my client's appeal will be in vain (if the appeal is allowed)," he said.- Bernama

(More to follow)