KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s assets in the South China Sea are insufficient and in need of an upgrade in order to protect the country’s interests from encroachment, according to Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

The Foreign Minister acknowledged that tension was escalating in the disputed waters, particularly between global superpowers the United States and China.

Saifuddin said while Malaysia could send protests notes and issue statements pertaining to the country’s position on the matter, it was equally important for its coasts to be protected and secured from possible incursions.

“The only issue now is we want to control our coasts and waters, but our main constraint is assets,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat, here, today.

“I think improving and increasing the number of Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s (MMEA) assets there is among the more important things to do, because we are talking about national security.

“This is especially pertinent in the context of us facing global superpowers including the likes of United States and China,” he added.

Saifuddin was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (PH-Beluran) on what Malaysia and other Asean countries would do to address the issue of other superpowers violating the region’s non-militarisation principle in the South China Sea.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (BN-Bera) also wanted to know how, apart from diplomatic discussions, the government would face further potential tension in the disputed waters.

Saifuddin said Malaysia’s position was for China and the United States to reduce their presence in the area, particularly in light of a recent face-off there that saw the countries’ warships being in very close proximity to one another in international waters.

“Our stand is clear and consistent, and that is to ensure peace and stability in the South China Sea and the region. We believe all quarters must respect the international laws, and to solve any problems amicably.

“Everyone should avoid violence and threats. And our principle of non-militarisation in the the area is to ensure peace, and for a stable and conducive environment for businesses,” he added.