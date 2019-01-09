UPP will have to apply to join GPS: Sec-Gen

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will not send out invitations to any political party to be part of the coalition, said its secretary-general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“Any political party interested to join the coalition, including the United People’s Party (UPP) must submit a formal application,“ he said.

He was commenting on a statement made by a UPP leader that the party had not received an invitation from GPS to join the coalition.

On the possibility that Sarawak political parties such as STAR and PBDS Baru might be interested to be part of the GPS coalition, Alexander said the GPS leadership would decide whether to accept the parties’ application.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg who is also GPS chairman officiated the launch of the GPS logo and song at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputra (PBB) headquarters, here today.

GPS comprises four Sarawak political parties which were formerly Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties namely Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP). — Bernama