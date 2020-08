SHAH ALAM: The picture of Jalur Gemilang (national flag) which was hung upside down at a school in Batu 4, Jalan Kapar near here which went viral yesterday was an unintentional act.

North Klang OCPD Asst Comm Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said the initial investigation found that the flag was hung upside down on the school wall by a man, a permanent resident, and assisted by a woman at about 5pm.

“After hanging the flag, the worker went back to check the position of the flag and found it had been installed incorrectly. He quickly removed it before rectifying the problem within 10 minutes.

“However, in a short period of time, an individual who happened to be outside the school fence, managed to take a picture of the Jalur Gemilang hung upside down and uploaded it on Facebook by playing racial issues,” she said in a statement here yesterday.

Nurulhuda also advised the public to stop sharing the picture because the act of disturbing public order is an offence.

Following the incident, she added the deputy chairman of the school management has lodged a police denying that it had intentionally hung the flag upside down. — Bernama