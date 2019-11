PUTRAJAYA: All Year Six pupils can obtain their Primary School Assessment Report (PPSR) on Nov 21 at their respective schools from 10am.

Education director-general Datuk Dr Amin Senin, in a statement, said the parents or next-of-kin are allowed to obtain the PPSR documents if the pupils are unable to.

PPSR is a holistic report which document students’ achievement at the end of primary school that include assessment on classroom (PBD), psychometric (PPsi), physical activities, sports and co-curriculum (PAJSK).

Meanwhile, the Primary School Achievement Test (UPSR) for mainstream students or Primary School Alternative Assessment (PASR) for students with special needs can also be collected from the schools.

Amin said the pupils can also obtain their UPSR and PASR results through short messaging system (SMS) by sending mySMS to 15888.

“The service will be activated at 10am on Nov 21 until 6pm on Nov 30,” he said.

The result can also be obtained through the Examination Board portal at sppat.moe.gov.my/semakan. — Bernama