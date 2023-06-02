UPUOnline applications open tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: Applications to enrol in public institutions of higher learning for the 2023/2024 academic session, via UPUonline, for foundation, certificate, diploma and degree programmes, will open starting tomorrow (Feb 7) until March 28 for the first phase application.

The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) said applications are open for admission to 20 public universities, 36 polytechnics, 105 community colleges and four public skills training institutions (ILKA).

It said applications are open for holders of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) or Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM), or those with equivalent qualifications, for all academic programmes for the first phase of the application.

Meanwhile, the second phase, from May 15 to June 12, is only open for academic programmes which do not involve interviews and tests.

“In line with the government’s aspiration to ease the people’s burden and increase access to higher education, the cost of RM15 as UPUOnline process fee to obtain a unique ID number will be fully borne by the ministry.

“It is expected that more than 350,000 SPM and STPM holders, or those with equivalent qualifications, will benefit from this initiative, which will lead to a financial implication of RM5.25 million for the ministry,” it said in a statement today.

It also said that a total of 471 academic programmes are being offered to SPM holders, and 1,088 programmes are offered to STPM holders, or those with equivalent qualifications, by public institutions of higher learning nationwide. - Bernama