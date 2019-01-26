Usage of VSP app still low in Malacca: CPO

MALACCA: The channelling of information through the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) app among the public in the state is still low despite having registered approximately 30,000 smartphone users so far.

Malacca Police chief Datuk Raja Shahrom Raja Abdullah said the public should make optimal use of the mobile application, especially during festive seasons, to help the authority in solving crimes or accidents.

He said with VSP app, those with information on such crimes or accidents could just send a picture, video footage, or GPS coordinates of the crime scene immediately to the authority.

“In conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY), we also hope that the public can inform the police of their exodus plan by filling in and submitting the ‘balik kampung’ form to the nearest police station.

“With the information received via all those methods, the police can carry out necessary patrols and more effective and systematic crime-prevention activities,” he told reporters after launching the Prevention of Crime and ‘Rumah Selamat’ campaign in conjunction with this year’s CNY at the Jonker Walk here last night.

Also present were Malacca CID chief ACP Mohd Nor Yhazid Idris and Central Malacca District police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad. — Bernama