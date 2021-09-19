Use of health facilities in Negeri Sembilan at good level — MB

SEREMBAN: The level of health facility usage in Negeri Sembilan is seen as good currently based on the indicators and this could enable the state to move to Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) in his official Facebook post today stated that the indicators included the use of respiratory support equipment and beds at the intensive care units and quarantine centres at below 50 percent and under 65 percent respectively.

“According to the Health Ministry’s Covid-19 portal (covidnow.gov.my), Negeri Sembilan also recorded 2.6 cases per 1,000 people, the second lowest rate in Malaysia and having a bright chance of moving to Phase Four of the PPN,“ he added.

On Sept 17, Aminuddin reportedly said that Negeri Sembilan was expected to move to Phase Four of the PPN within a week more as the state had achieved herd immunity of over 90 percent involving individuals who had been fully vaccinated but the rise in the number of Covid-19 daily cases had to be considered.

Meanwhile, he said 93.1 percent or 757,897 of the state’s residents had been full vaccinated while 823,163 had received the first dose of the vaccine up to yesterday.

Aminuddin also advised the public to continue adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP) to enable Negeri Sembilan to move to Phase Four of the PPN soon, hence enabling revival of the people and state’s economy. — Bernama