PETALING JAYA: A second-hand clothes seller struck gold when he found ¥550,000 (RM20,755) in a bundle of used apparel at his shop at Kampung Tualang Salak in Kota Baru today.

Wan Mohamad Adam Wan Mohamed, 29, bought two bundle sacks at a warehouse at Wakaf Baru last Saturday at RM50 each to be sold at his shop.

“I opened the sack of clothes to arrange the items as I plan to sell them as a bundle,“ he said. “I found a black wallet in one of the coats in the sack.

“I was surprised to see so much cash. I counted the amount before taking photos and uploading them onto my Facebook page at 9.20pm yesterday.”

Wan Mohamad Adam said the find was a windfall for him as he had invested in the purchase of 10 bundles of clothes for his business a month ago. There was no information on the owner of the wallet. He converted the yen into ringgit.

“Since I uploaded this story on Facebook, I have received various reactions. I plan to use the money as capital to expand my bundle business,“ he said.