USIM: Another three student categories allowed

SEREMBAN: Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) has agreed to allow another three categories of students to its campus in stages, starting July 20, in addition to the five categories announced in May.

USIM vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohamed Ridza Wahiddin said the first category were year one to year four students in courses which required clinical practice, practical training, hands on practice, workshop, laboratory, studio or specific equipment as well as those who had to sit for professional body examinations.

“This encompasses students from the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences; Dentistry; Engineering and Built Environment; and Leadership and Management,“ he said in a statement here, today.

He said the second category were year one until year four students who did not have internet access or conducive environment, such as small or uncomfortable study space, to carry out virtual teaching and learning.

“Another category is the international students, who are registered with the Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) and permitted to enter Malaysia by the Immigration Department.

“The students are required to undergo health screenings by the Health Ministry at the country’s entry points and to go through the 14-day quarantine in locations arranged by USIM,“ he said.

The university had also decided on full students admission to campus for the First Semester of the 2020/2021 Academic Session, in October, he added. - Bernama